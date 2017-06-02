The Latest: Germany approves tougher migrant measures

An employee of the International Organization for Migration picks clothes from a fence during a police operation to evacuate an unused terminal building of the old international airport, which is used as a shelter for about 600 refugees and migrants, in Athens, Friday, June 2, 2017. Over 65,000 refugees and migrants are stranded in Greece after a series of Balkan border closures and a European Union deal a year ago with Turkey to stop migrant flows. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo