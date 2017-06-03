Pakistan works to stay off list of terror-friendly nations

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016 file photo, a worker sits in stall set up by the charity, Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, waiting for donations for Indian Kashmiris, in Islamabad, Pakistan. The group has been put on a government watchlist to curb terrorism financing. Pakistan has frozen the accounts of 5,000 suspected terrorists taking roughly $3 million out of their pockets, all in an attempt to curb terrorism financing, but Islamabad could still come under scrutiny at a crucial June 2017 meeting of the Financial Action Task Force, an international watchdog tracking terrorist financing. B.K. Bangash, File AP Photo