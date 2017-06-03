Nation & World

June 03, 2017 5:06 AM

Chief adviser to Turkish prime minister detained

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Turkey's official news agency says the chief adviser to the prime minister has been detained for alleged links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed by the government for last summer's coup attempt.

Anadolu news agency said Birol Erdem, who currently advises Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, was taken into custody in Ankara Saturday along with his wife. They are being investigated for their suspected membership in Gulen's movement, which Turkey considers a terror group.

Turkey launched a massive crackdown after the July 15 coup to purge state institutions of suspected Gulen sympathizers. More than 50,000 people have been arrested and 100,000 civil servants dismissed.

Erdem previously served in the highest judicial body and as the undersecretary of the Justice Ministry.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two men play beer pong on busy intersection in Houston

Two men play beer pong on busy intersection in Houston 0:56

Two men play beer pong on busy intersection in Houston
Giant gator 'Snaggletooth' takes a mesmerizing stroll 0:40

Giant gator 'Snaggletooth' takes a mesmerizing stroll
Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system 2:06

Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system

View More Video

Nation & World Videos