Nation & World

June 04, 2017 6:11 AM

Duterte to extremists: No talks even if you kill hostages

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine president says he won't talk to militants aligned with the Islamic State group and has ordered troops to kill them even if the gunmen slaughter their hostages in a besieged southern city.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued his strongest warning yet late Sunday to local and foreign militants who laid siege on Marawi starting May 23, saying he has lost too many soldiers and policemen to the violence and won't let that pass.

The military says 178 combatants and civilians have been killed in Marawi, the heartland of Islamic faith in the country's south, after hundreds of gunmen waving Islamic State-style black flags rampaged across the city, burning buildings as they battled troops who were backed by airstrikes and artillery fire.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two men play beer pong on busy intersection in Houston

Two men play beer pong on busy intersection in Houston 0:56

Two men play beer pong on busy intersection in Houston
Giant gator 'Snaggletooth' takes a mesmerizing stroll 0:40

Giant gator 'Snaggletooth' takes a mesmerizing stroll
Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system 2:06

Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system

View More Video

Nation & World Videos