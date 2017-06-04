Marchers turn out in NYC for annual Celebrate Israel parade

Participants with the Moriah School march along 5th Ave. during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Participants with the Greater MetroWest
New Jersey) Day School march on 5th Ave. along during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Revelers on 5th Ave. look towards participants as they march along during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Honorary Grand Marshall New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center right, joins other dignitaries as they march along 5th Ave. during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, center, speaks with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat as they march along 5th Ave. during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Participants with the Greater MetroWest
New Jersey) Day School march on 5th Ave. along during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
A protester yells towards a police officer while standing along 5th Ave. during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
A protester yells out while standing along 5th Ave. during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Yosef Shlomo Young, 3, of Woodmere, N.Y., waves the flag of Israel as he joins participants marching along 5th during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Participants march along 5th Ave. during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Two demonstrators, center right top and center, are taken into police custody near 5th Ave. and W. 65th Street during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Participants with the Stella K. Abraham High School for Girls march along 5th Ave. during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
A participant marching along 5th Ave. during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade, left, engages protesters Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
A demonstrator is taken into police custody near 5th Ave. and W. 65th Street during the 53rd annual Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Comments