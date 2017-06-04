Mattis: US and allies 'don't scare' in face of IS attacks

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, and U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis participate in talks at Government House in Sydney for the 2017 Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations

AUSMIN) Monday, June 5, 2017. The annual meeting brings together the Australian ministers for foreign affairs and for defense with the U.S. secretaries of State and defense, along with senior officials from both portfolios.