Commuters cross London Bridge, which has reopened after Saturday evening's terror attack, in London Monday, June 5, 2017. London police have raided two addresses and detained "a number" of people suspected of some connection to the Saturday night car attack and knife rampage on London Bridge. PA via AP Isabel Infantes

Nation & World

June 05, 2017 12:23 AM

London police arrest more suspects in bridge attack

The Associated Press
LONDON

London police say counterterrorism investigators have searched two homes and detained "a number" of people suspected of some connection to the three men who swerved a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, then went on a knife rampage nearby.

Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

London's police chief has said the attackers have been identified, but the names have not been officially released.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told Sky News on Monday she would not release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation, not would she say whether authorities were familiar with the men ahead of the attack.

