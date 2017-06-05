Nation & World

June 05, 2017 3:22 AM

S. Korean official suspended over US missile defense report

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's presidential office says a senior defense official has been suspended for deliberately failing to report the arrival of several more launchers for a contentious U.S. missile defense system meant to deal with North Korean threats.

President Moon Jae-in's office said last week that it wasn't briefed by defense officials about the arrival of four launchers for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system. Before taking office May 10, Moon had vowed to review the THAAD deployment.

Moon's office said Monday that an investigation found Deputy Minister for Defense Policy Wee Seung Ho ordered officials not to write clearly about the four launchers in recent reports to the president's office.

It said Wee did so because the South Korean and U.S. militaries decided not to publicize the launchers' arrivals.

