FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, center, leaves court during jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Attorneys are expected to start questioning prospective jurors Tuesday, May 30, 2017, for the murder retrial of Tensing, a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in Cincinnati. John Minchillo, File AP Photo
Nation & World

June 05, 2017 5:04 AM

Efforts to seat jury to resume in Ohio cop shooting retrial

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Efforts to seat a jury in Cincinnati are set to resume, with both sides now supporting a change of venue in the retrial of a white former police officer on murder charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist during a 2015 traffic stop.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) on Friday took under advisement a motion by attorney Stewart Mathews, who is defending Ray Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer. The lead prosecutor in the first trial said the retrial should be moved after a November hung jury.

Ghiz wants to continue trying to keep the case in Hamilton County, although she sharply criticized the news media. There's an ongoing legal conflict over media access, with organizations including The Associated Press challenging her coverage restrictions.

Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose, an unarmed black man, tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

