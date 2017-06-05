Nation & World

June 05, 2017 8:09 AM

Girls sentenced in school bathroom attack that led to death

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility for a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.

The girl was convicted of criminally negligent homicide by a Family Court judge in April in the death of Amy Joyner-Francis. On Monday, the judge sent her to a secure residential treatment program.

A 17-year-old co-defendant who was convicted of conspiracy for helping plan the attack was sentenced to 18 months of probation. A third girl was acquitted.

An autopsy found that Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the April 2016 fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington. She had a rare heart condition undetected by her doctors.

Defense attorneys contended her death was unforeseeable.

