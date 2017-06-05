Nation & World

June 05, 2017 6:44 AM

Trump tweets to veterans: 'Stay tuned!' ahead of VA newser

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is promising that this will "be a big day for our Veterans."

Trump tweeted Monday that it would be a "big day," offering thanks to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin. Trump added: "Stay tuned!"

The VA has announced an 11 a.m. news conference for Monday with Shulkin. VA officials have not disclosed what the topic is.

In a "State of the VA" report released last week, Shulkin said the VA was "still in critical condition" despite efforts to reduce wait times for medical appointments and expand care in the private sector.

