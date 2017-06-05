An anti-government protester covers his mouth during a 12-hour national sit-in, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, June 5, 2017. Protesters took to the streets again, shutting down main roads to demand new presidential elections after the release of a video in which jailed Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez expressed support for the movement.
Nation & World

June 05, 2017 9:34 AM

Venezuela opposition leader calls for protests to continue

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Jailed Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is urging supporters to keep demonstrating as an anti-government protest movement that has claimed more than 60 lives enters its third month.

A young man who was set ablaze during a May protest in a wealthy part of Caracas succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Protesters took to Caracas' streets again Monday, shutting down main roads to demand new presidential elections after the release of a video in which Lopez expressed support for the movement. The video was recorded at the military prison where Lopez has been held since leading a wave of street protests in 2014.

Former Spanish President Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez visited Lopez at the prison on Sunday. The politicians did not say what they discussed.

Comments

