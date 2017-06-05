Nation & World

June 05, 2017 9:34 AM

Thousands rally in Slovakia against alleged gov't corruption

The Associated Press
BRATSLAVA, Slovakia

Thousands are rallying in Slovakia to protest alleged corruption in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak for purported deals with a controversial businessman, and police chief Tibor Gaspar and other officials they allege have prevented proper investigations of corruption scandals.

Monday's rallies in Bratislava and Kosice follow a demonstration in April, which was the biggest protest in Slovakia since 2012, when a file documenting possible bribery and allegedly compiled by the country's spy agency appeared online.

The file, known as "Gorilla," suggested that a financial group had bribed government and opposition politicians to win lucrative privatization deals.

The protesters also are calling for the full investigation of the "Gorilla" case.

President Andrej Kiska has been supporting the student-organized demonstrations.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two men play beer pong on busy intersection in Houston

Two men play beer pong on busy intersection in Houston 0:56

Two men play beer pong on busy intersection in Houston
Giant gator 'Snaggletooth' takes a mesmerizing stroll 0:40

Giant gator 'Snaggletooth' takes a mesmerizing stroll
Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system 2:06

Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system

View More Video

Nation & World Videos