State elections see infusion of first-time women candidates

In this May 29, 2017, photo, Christine Lui Chen,, who is running for state senate during the November elections, participates in the Bridgewater Memorial Day Parade in Bridgewater, N.J. Chen, a 36-year-old health care executive in New Jersey and mother of two small children, had never considered entering politics, focusing instead on her family, her career and her community. That all changed in January, when she attended the Women's March on Washington. Thirteen hours later, she emailed Democratic officials: "Here's my resume. I want to get involved." Julio Cortez AP Photo