Former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks before the Ploughshares Fund Chain Reaction Gala at Fort Mason in San Francisco, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2017.
Nation & World

June 05, 2017 9:13 PM

Kerry: Imposing new sanctions on Iran could be dangerous

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Former Secretary of State John Kerry says imposing new economic sanctions against Iran could back the country into a corner and that would be dangerous.

Kerry says new sanctions on people involved in Iran's ballistic missile program could send a message to the Iranian people that there is no gain for them in the 2015 nuclear deal. The landmark agreement eased economic sanctions in return for a freeze on Iranian nuclear development.

Kerry spoke Monday in San Francisco at a fundraiser for Ploughshares Fund, an organization that works to reduce the threats posed by nuclear weapons.

Last month, the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee voted 18-3 in favor of legislation that would authorize President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions on Iran.

Kerry says he's hopeful Trump would listen to the "good people" he has in his administration.

