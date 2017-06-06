Nation & World

June 06, 2017 3:25 AM

FBI presence at South Sudan trial over hotel rampage

The Associated Press
JUBA, South Sudan

The FBI is attending the second day of the South Sudan trial of soldiers accused in a horrific attack on foreign aid workers during the country's civil war.

Twelve men are accused of rape, torture and murder in the July assault on the Terrain hotel compound in the capital, Juba.

The United States has offered support for the investigation. A U.S. Embassy spokesperson says the FBI's presence in South Sudan is "a result of this dialogue."

South Sudan's government says the U.S. has supplied technical support and provided forensic assistance to identify the accused. The U.S. says such support is routine.

The court on Tuesday denied the prosecution's request for a one-month recess to further prepare. Most victims live outside the country.

The next court date is June 20.

