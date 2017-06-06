Nation & World

June 06, 2017 6:17 AM

Hundreds protest Moscow City Hall's demolition plans

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Several hundred people are rallying outside the Russian parliament to protest a controversial plan to tear down Soviet-era low-rise apartment blocks.

The State Duma on Tuesday was hosting Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who was briefing the lower chamber of the parliament on arguably Russia's largest redevelopment project to pull down entire neighborhoods of Soviet-era buildings.

City Hall has insisted the buildings are too dilapidated and outdated. But many residents and activists see the plans as a ruse to make way for high rises in some of Moscow's leafiest neighborhoods.

Several hundred people gathered for an impromptu protest outside the Duma on Tuesday afternoon, demanding anti-demolition councilmen to be allowed in for the hearing. Some protesters marched down Moscow's main street chanting "Sobyanin, resign!" No arrests were immediately reported.

