Q&A: Offensive against IS-held Raqqa has been long in coming

FILE - In this Sunday, April 30, 2017, file photo, provided by the Syria Democratic Forces SDF), shows a fighter from the SDF carrying weapons as he looks toward the northern town of Tabqa, Syria. A U.S. military official says the offensive against the Islamic State group's de facto capital, Raqqa "will be long and difficult." Lt. Gen. Steve Townsend, the top U.S. commander in Iraq, says the assault by the Syrian Democratic Forces will deliver a decisive blow to the idea of IS "as a physical caliphate." The Kurdish-led force launched an offensive to capture Raqqa on Tuesday.