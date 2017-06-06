Graduate not allowed native regalia despite new Montana law

In this June 2, 2017, photo Zephrey Holloway's decorated mortarboard is displayed at Flathead High School's graduation in Kalispell, Mont. An administrator at the school prevented Holloway from wearing the mortarboard, painted by his grandmother, despite a new state law that allows Native American students to wear such regalia at special occasions. Principal Peter Fusaro issued an apology Monday, June 5, 2017, saying a school policy that disallowed graduates from using "tape, glitter, leis, bouquets or any other adornments" on caps and gowns was applied incorrectly. Flathead Beacon via AP Greg Lindstrom