FILE - In this May 17, 2017 file photo German extreme right political activist and fugitive Horst Mahler, wanted by the German authorities, waits for the beginning of his extradition trial at Budapest-Capital Regional Court in Budapest, Hungary. The court has ordered the extradition to Germany of the neo-Nazi who fled Germany to avoid a prison sentence for Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic incitement. MTI via AP, file Balazs Mohai

Nation & World

June 06, 2017 9:19 AM

Hungarian court orders neo-Nazi's extradition to Germany

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

A Hungarian court on Tuesday ordered the extradition of a neo-Nazi who fled Germany to avoid a prison sentence for Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic incitement.

Horst Mahler was apprehended May 15 in the western city of Sopron based on an international warrant.

The Budapest Court said Mahler agreed to be extradited but would be released if Germany failed to take custody of him by June 16.

Mahler, 81, was a founding member of the left-wing Red Army Faction militant group. He later turned to the far-right and has had numerous neo-Nazi-related convictions.

After his capture, Mahler said he had requested asylum from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, but his claim was not confirmed by authorities.

Mahler was serving a 10-year sentence when a court ruled two years ago that he could leave prison due to serious illness. He was ordered to return to prison late last year, but he refused and fled the country.

