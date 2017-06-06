Video: Councilman goes on expletive-filled tirade over signs

A New Jersey politician was recorded going on an expletive-filled tirade during an argument about campaign signs and is now facing a harassment complaint.
The Record newspaper published video (https://njersy.co/2rY4FJr) recorded Sunday showing Republican Wayne Councilman Richard Jasterzbski yelling at an employee from the Passaic County Regular Republican Organization.
His attorney, Nima Ameri, said that Jasterzbski doesn't "condone the alleged dialogue that occurred" but that the exchange was the result of a wider dispute and "serious allegations of a candidate removing political signs."
Susan Enderly filed a harassment complaint against the councilman after the tirade. The video was recorded on a cellphone by one of Enderly's daughters.
In it, Jasterzbski uses an expletive to say that Enderly wished he would have sex with her.
The dispute started after Jasterzbski came to complain about a sign for a mayoral candidate being replaced by one for Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who was running in New Jersey's gubernatorial primary Tuesday. Enderly told police that the office was being used for work on Guadagno's campaign.
Ameri said that the video was edited to remove Enderly first cursing at the councilman. He said the dispute was over both the signs being removed and a previous legal complaint he said Jasterzbski filed against the political organization.
"We live in an environment where people are tired of politics and I believe people want integrity to be returned to our political system," Ameri said. "Although the choice of alleged words may not have been the best, it seems to me people shouldn't lose sight of Mr. Jasterzbski standing up for that integrity of the system."
The Record was unable to reach Enderly. A man who answered her phone on Tuesday declined to comment to The Associated Press.
