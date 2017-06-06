Anti-government protesters hold their hands up as a signal to police not to shoot during a 12-hour national sit-in, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, June 5, 2017. Anti-government protesters shut down main roads to demand new presidential elections after the release of a video in which jailed Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez expressed support for the movement.
Anti-government protesters hold their hands up as a signal to police not to shoot during a 12-hour national sit-in, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, June 5, 2017. Anti-government protesters shut down main roads to demand new presidential elections after the release of a video in which jailed Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez expressed support for the movement. Fernando Llano AP Photo
Anti-government protesters hold their hands up as a signal to police not to shoot during a 12-hour national sit-in, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, June 5, 2017. Anti-government protesters shut down main roads to demand new presidential elections after the release of a video in which jailed Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez expressed support for the movement. Fernando Llano AP Photo

Nation & World

June 06, 2017 6:29 PM

Venezuela's defense chief warns guardsmen on excessive force

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's defense minister is urging the country's national guardsmen to refrain from using excessive force as they confront protesters after more than two months of anti-government demonstrations.

Speaking at a military event Tuesday, Vladimir Padrino Lopez said he didn't want to see "one more national guardsman committing an atrocity on the street."

The police and national guard have drawn international condemnation for their heavy use of tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators. Nearly 70 people have died in the political unrest, which has seen hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans take to the streets demanding new elections.

The defense minister's remarks come as opposition leaders are accusing national guardsmen of attacking protesters. Demonstrators on Monday charged that guardsmen had robbed protesters and journalists of possessions, including cameras and even shoes.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning 0:16

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning
Man tries to steal motor oil, DVDs by stuffing them down his pants 0:41

Man tries to steal motor oil, DVDs by stuffing them down his pants
Watch man jump through window to stop car after driver suffers seizure 0:44

Watch man jump through window to stop car after driver suffers seizure

View More Video

Nation & World Videos