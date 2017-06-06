Mexico opposition party asks for total recount in state vote

Presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives a press conference in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Charging electoral fraud, Obrador has said he will appeal the victory of PRI's Alfredo Del Mazo in Sunday's Mexico State gubernatorial elections. Preliminary results show Del Mazo ahead of Delfina Gomez, candidate for Obrador's National Regeneration Movement, or Morena. Marco Ugarte AP Photo