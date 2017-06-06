Presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives a press conference in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Charging electoral fraud, Obrador has said he will appeal the victory of PRI's Alfredo Del Mazo in Sunday's Mexico State gubernatorial elections. Preliminary results show Del Mazo ahead of Delfina Gomez, candidate for Obrador's National Regeneration Movement, or Morena.
Presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives a press conference in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Charging electoral fraud, Obrador has said he will appeal the victory of PRI's Alfredo Del Mazo in Sunday's Mexico State gubernatorial elections. Preliminary results show Del Mazo ahead of Delfina Gomez, candidate for Obrador's National Regeneration Movement, or Morena. Marco Ugarte AP Photo
Nation & World

June 06, 2017 6:39 PM

Mexico opposition party asks for total recount in state vote

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

Leaders of a Mexico opposition party say they have asked for a complete recount of votes in Sunday's election for governor of the country's most populous state.

Morena party leader and presumed 2018 presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador alleges the Mexico State election was tainted by irregularities such as "vote buying" and "ballot box-stuffing."

He says Morena intends to prove its candidate, Delfina Gomez, won.

Mexican electoral authorities say Alfredo del Mazo of the governing PRI party is leading by nearly three percentage points over Gomez with nearly all precincts reporting. A final count is expected Wednesday.

PRI official Jorge Carlos Ramirez told Milenio TV on Tuesday that the party is confident in electoral officials' ability to do their job and believes the election was "very solid."

