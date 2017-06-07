Nation & World

June 07, 2017 12:27 AM

Police detain Amnesty International's Turkey chief

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Amnesty International says its director for Turkey has been detained as part of a crackdown against people with suspected links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The rights advocacy group said late on Tuesday that Taner Kilic, a lawyer, was detained at his home in western Turkish city of Izmir along with 22 other people.

The group said his detention did not appear to be linked to his work with Amnesty International.

Amnesty said: "We are calling on the Turkish authorities to immediately release Taner Kilic along with the other 22 lawyers, and drop all charges against them."

Turkey blames Gulen for last year's failed coup and has launched an unprecedented crackdown on his followers, arresting some 50,000 people and purging tens of thousands of others from government jobs.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning 0:16

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning
Man tries to steal motor oil, DVDs by stuffing them down his pants 0:41

Man tries to steal motor oil, DVDs by stuffing them down his pants
Watch man jump through window to stop car after driver suffers seizure 0:44

Watch man jump through window to stop car after driver suffers seizure

View More Video

Nation & World Videos