June 07, 2017 2:02 AM

Beijing lashes out over Pentagon report on Chinese military

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Beijing says it is "firmly opposed" to a Pentagon report on the Chinese military that highlighted China's construction of military facilities on made-made islands in the South China Sea and speculated that Beijing would likely build more military bases overseas.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on Wednesday that the annual report made "irresponsible remarks" and disregarded facts.

Hua said China is a force for safeguarding peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

While Hua declined to comment on possible future overseas bases, she said China and Pakistan — one of the countries considered most likely to host a Chinese military presence — were close friends who conduct mutually beneficial cooperation in a variety of fields.

China is now building its first overseas base in Djibouti.

