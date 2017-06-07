FILE - In this May 15, 2007, file photo, then-ormer Deputy Attorney General James Comey waits to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding the fired prosecutors. Comey's appearance June 8, 2017, before the Senate intelligence committee, during which he's expected to describe his encounters with President Donald Trump in the weeks before he was fired as FBI director, is one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years.
FILE - In this May 15, 2007, file photo, then-ormer Deputy Attorney General James Comey waits to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding the fired prosecutors. Comey's appearance June 8, 2017, before the Senate intelligence committee, during which he's expected to describe his encounters with President Donald Trump in the weeks before he was fired as FBI director, is one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 15, 2007, file photo, then-ormer Deputy Attorney General James Comey waits to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding the fired prosecutors. Comey's appearance June 8, 2017, before the Senate intelligence committee, during which he's expected to describe his encounters with President Donald Trump in the weeks before he was fired as FBI director, is one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo

Nation & World

June 07, 2017 11:13 AM

Comey to Congress: President Trump told him "I need loyalty"

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Former FBI Director James Comey will say in his opening statement to a congressional hearing that President Donald Trump told him, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty" during a January dinner.

Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence committee Thursday. His prepared statement was released Wednesday afternoon.

In the statement, Comey says he and Trump dined together privately in January. During the meal, he says Trump asked him if he wanted to remain on as FBI director. Comey says he replied that he wanted to serve out his ten-year term and "was not on anybody's side politically."

Comey says Trump then made his statement about loyalty.

Trump abruptly fired Comey last month.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning 0:16

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning
Man tries to steal motor oil, DVDs by stuffing them down his pants 0:41

Man tries to steal motor oil, DVDs by stuffing them down his pants
Watch man jump through window to stop car after driver suffers seizure 0:44

Watch man jump through window to stop car after driver suffers seizure

View More Video

Nation & World Videos