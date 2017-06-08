FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks along his viewing balcony during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea fired several projectiles off its east coast on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks along his viewing balcony during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea fired several projectiles off its east coast on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks along his viewing balcony during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea fired several projectiles off its east coast on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo

Nation & World

June 08, 2017 5:04 AM

EU expands sanctions against North Korea

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Union has expanded its sanctions against North Korea adding 14 more people to an asset freeze and travel ban because of the country's continuing work on nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

The measures announced Thursday brings the total of people under the sanctions regime to 94.

North Korea's weapons tests are meant to build a nuclear and missile program that can stand up to what it sees as U.S. and South Korean hostility, but they are also considered by outside analysts as ways to make its political demands clear to international leaders.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning 0:16

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning
Man tries to steal motor oil, DVDs by stuffing them down his pants 0:41

Man tries to steal motor oil, DVDs by stuffing them down his pants
Watch man jump through window to stop car after driver suffers seizure 0:44

Watch man jump through window to stop car after driver suffers seizure

View More Video

Nation & World Videos