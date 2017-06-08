Hillary Clinton, accompanied by Dr. Rudolph Crew, president of Medgar Evers College, arrive for commencement at Barclay's Center, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Hillary Clinton, accompanied by Dr. Rudolph Crew, president of Medgar Evers College, arrive for commencement at Barclay's Center, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Richard Drew AP Photo
June 08, 2017 9:43 AM

Clinton to graduates: 'Never let anyone silence your voice'

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Hillary Clinton says losing the 2016 presidential election was "pretty devastating," especially considering who won.

But Clinton told graduates of Medgar Evers College at a commencement ceremony in Brooklyn on Thursday that others have endured worse. She named Myrlie Evers Williams, the widow of the slain civil-rights leader for whom the college was named.

Clinton urged the graduates to follow the example set by Medgar Evers.

The Democrat told them to vote in every election and to "never let anyone silence your voice."

She did not mention Republican President Donald Trump by name but criticized his policies including the travel ban affecting citizens of several predominantly Muslim countries.

Clinton also did not mention former FBI director James Comey. She spoke on the same day that Comey testified before Congress.

