Nation & World

June 09, 2017 6:29 AM

New bridge replacing 89-year-old New Jersey-New York span

The Associated Press
ELIZABETH, N.J.

It's the last day for the Goethals Bridge.

The 89-year-old span that connects Elizabeth, New Jersey, with Staten Island, New York, will close Friday and be replaced by twin spans.

New York-bound traffic will use the first of the twin spans Saturday afternoon. New Jersey-bound lanes will open late Sunday afternoon. The second of the twin spans will open in 2018.

The new Goethals Bridge spans will each have three 12-foot (4-meter) lanes along with 12-foot (4-meter) outer shoulders and 5-foot (2-meter) inner shoulders.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the $1.5 billion cable-stayed crossing is the agency's first new bridge opening since the Bayonne Bridge was completed in 1931.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work 2:06

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work
Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like

View More Video

Nation & World Videos