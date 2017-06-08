FILe - In this May 24, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz speaks to the press at her office in Caracas, Venezuela. Ortega Diaz said Thursday, June 8, that she has asked the country's supreme court to annul the government's effort to rewrite the constitution.
Nation & World

June 08, 2017 12:43 PM

Prosecutor urges Venezuelans to reject constitution rewrite

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's chief prosecutor called Thursday on Venezuelans to reject President Nicolas Maduro's push to rewrite the nation's constitution and urged the supreme court to annul the process immediately, further deepening her divide with the government.

Grasping a copy of the nation's blue constitution book in her hands on the steps of the Supreme Court, Luisa Ortega Diaz said she was acting to defend both the embattled nation's constitution and its very democracy.

"What's in play here is the country," she said. "The integrity of Venezuelans."

Ortega Diaz's remarks were her strongest repudiation yet of Maduro's effort to convoke a national assembly that would rewrite the nation's constitution, an act she said would destroy the legacy of late President Hugo Chavez, who oversaw adoption of the current constitution.

A long-time government loyalist, Ortega Diaz first broke publically with the Maduro administration in late March when she decried a supreme court decision nullifying congress. Since then, the gulf between Ortega Diaz and the government has only grown. In both writing and statements to the press, she has repeatedly questioned the legal validity of convoking a constitutional assembly without a public referendum.

Maduro ordered the National Electoral Council to convene the assembly, stating it was his constitutional right, a position the opposition rejects. He also submitted the terms outlining how the constituent members would be elected. The government-stacked council quickly approved both requests and is moving forward with holding the elections in late July.

