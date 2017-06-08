Nation & World

June 08, 2017 5:39 PM

Nicaragua: ex-diplomat Miguel D'Escoto Brockmann dies at 84

The Associated Press
MANAGUA, Nicaragua

Miguel D'Escoto Brockmann, Nicaragua's former foreign minister and ex-president of the U.N. General Assembly, has died. He was 84 and had suffered a stroke several months earlier.

Vice-President Rosario Murillo, wife of President Daniel Ortega, said D'Escoto Brockmann died "unexpectedly" on Thursday.

He was born in the United States to a Nicaraguan diplomat who served in the administration of dictator Anastasio Somoza Garcia. Later, after being ordained a priest and adopting liberation theology, he joined the Sandinista guerrilla movement that would eventually topple the Somoza dynasty.

In 1984, Pope John Paul II declared that D'Escoto Brockmann and three other priests could not celebrate Mass because of their government activities.

After Ortega returned to power in 2007, he sent D'Escoto Brockmann to New York to be Nicaragua's representative before the United Nations. He served as the General Assembly president in 2008 and 2009.

Pope Francis lifted the suspension, permitting D'Escoto Brockmann to celebrate Mass, in 2014.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like
This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning 0:16

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning

View More Video

Nation & World Videos