June 09, 2017 4:51 AM

Man charged after 2 DC officers, transportation worker hit

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The driver of a pickup truck who police say hit two bicycle patrol police officers and a transportation worker in Washington is charged with assault with intent to kill.

Police spokeswoman Aquita Brown said in an email Friday that 22-year-old Brandon Figures-Mormon of Disputanta, Virginia, and his passenger, 23-year-old Dwayne Taylor of Prince George, Virginia, also face weapons charges. Details of the crash aren't yet available.

Police Chief Peter Newsham says the truck was traveling "at a high rate of speed" Thursday night when it struck the officers and a traffic control aide in a popular night life area. Two men inside were arrested.

Brown says one officer is in critical but stable condition and the other is in stable condition. Newsham said the traffic control aide's injuries weren't life-threatening.

