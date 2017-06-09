Thai prosecutors confident of catching Red Bull heir

Thai law enforcement officials say they don't know where the son of one of the country's wealthiest families has escaped but they're confident they'll catch Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya before the statute of limitations runs out in a deadly hit-and-run case.
Prosecutors held a news conference Friday to assure the public they're going after the high profile fugitive whose grandfather co-founded the Red Bull energy drink brand. The case has prompted public fury over the appearance of corruption and impunity.
Attorney general spokesman Prayuth Bejraguna says his agency cannot allow the case to have a negative impact on the country's judiciary system. But he offered no specifics about how they will go about finding Vorayuth, whose passport has been revoked.
