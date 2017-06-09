Nation & World

June 09, 2017 1:11 AM

Japan to review if documents linked to Abe scandal are real

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Japan's education minister says he will launch a new investigation into a scandal involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, focusing on whether the documents implicating him in pressuring bureaucrats for preferential treatment are authentic.

The Kake Educational Institution is run by an Abe friend and was seeking approval for a veterinary school. The documents in question are communications among government ministries and some allegedly indicate Abe's office pressured the ministries for approval.

Abe and other top officials have repeatedly denied the allegation and have questioned the authenticity of the documents.

The scandal is the second alleging that Abe or people close to him sought to influence openings of new schools.

Friday's reversal from the education minister is seen as a result of growing public outrage.

Nation & World Videos