Nation & World

June 09, 2017 2:04 AM

Sweden charged 3 men with right-wing links for bomb attacks

The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Swedish authorities say three men with links to a right-wing extremist group have been charged with attempted murder and endangering the public in connection with recent attacks in southern Sweden targeting newly arrived migrants and a left-wing group.

Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist on Friday tied the men to an unexploded device found Jan. 25 near a campsite accommodating migrants, as well as to a Jan. 5 bomb that seriously injured one person, and a November 2016 blast outside a left-wing group's offices in Sweden's second largest city, Goteborg.

Ljungqvist said the men seemed to be "dissatisfied with the leadership" of the white-supremacist Nordic Resistance Movement not to use violent means to achieve their ends.

Their three-day trial is scheduled to start June 21.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like
This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning 0:16

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning

View More Video

Nation & World Videos