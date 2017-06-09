Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, right, tries to high-five with Labour's Emily Thornberry after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London, Friday, June 9, 2017. Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days.
Nation & World

June 09, 2017 6:39 AM

Up high? Too slow! Corbyn's high-five ends in awkward thud

The Associated Press
LONDON

In the overnight hours of the Labour surge when results pointed toward a hung Parliament, there was a moment of levity during celebrations for a colleague of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's in north London.

A missed "high-five" that ended in an awkward place.

As Corbyn and Labour Member of Parliament Emily Thornberry embraced, pointing at the other with huge smiles, the opposition leader's attempt at a "high-five" wasn't seen by his colleague and landed palm flat in a thud against her chest.

Video of the slightly awkward moment was popular on social media Friday.

Labour high spirits were dampened later in the day when Prime Minister Theresa May, in spite of an election debacle that saw her Conservatives lose their parliamentary majority, told the nation she would stay on in a minority government coalition.

