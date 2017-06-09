Nation & World

June 09, 2017 9:36 AM

French investigate justice minister's party spending

The Associated Press
PARIS

French prosecutors are investigating alleged misuse of European Parliament funds by a centrist party run by President Emmanuel Macron's new justice minister.

The investigation announced Friday is a new embarrassment for Macron and Justice Minister Francois Bayrou, who is preparing to present a draft law next week on cleaning up ethics in politics.

The Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement that it opened a preliminary investigation into allegations that members of Bayrou's Modem party used European Parliament funds to pay staffers for party activity instead of parliamentary work. Modem denies wrongdoing.

Several other French politicians are under investigation for allegedly using European Parliament funds to pay aides for party work, including far-right leader Marine Le Pen and another member of Macron's government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work 2:06

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work
Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like

View More Video

Nation & World Videos