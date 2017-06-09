Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Republicans on Capitol Hill push ahead with their legislative and political agenda largely unconcerned with former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony Thursday about President Donald Trump.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Republicans on Capitol Hill push ahead with their legislative and political agenda largely unconcerned with former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony Thursday about President Donald Trump. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Republicans on Capitol Hill push ahead with their legislative and political agenda largely unconcerned with former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony Thursday about President Donald Trump. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo

Nation & World

June 09, 2017 2:06 PM

GOP shrugs off Comey revelations, sticks with Trump

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

It's business as usual for congressional Republicans as they focus on the political and legislative agenda ahead. They are shrugging off FBI Director James Comey's explosive testimony about President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky delivered a speech to the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in which he boasted of the GOP's accomplishments under Trump and did not mention Comey.

A group of House conservatives discussed taxes and the budget in an event at the Heritage Foundation. There was no reference to Comey or the federal investigations into Russia's ties to the Trump campaign.

It all underscores a hardening dynamic of the Trump presidency: Republicans on Capitol Hill and off are mostly sticking with the president despite the scandals and seemingly endless crises that surround him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work 2:06

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work
Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like

View More Video

Nation & World Videos