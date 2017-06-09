Nation & World

Family of schizophrenic man shot by LA deputies get $3.3M

The family of a schizophrenic man killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in 2015 will receive $3.3 million.

The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2sLYNjC) says county supervisors agreed last week to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by relatives of John Berry.

Berry was off his medication when his brother called the Lakewood sheriff's station two years ago. He asked for a mental evaluation team to calm Berry and get him medical care.

Authorities say deputies tried to pull Berry from a parked BMW and pepper-sprayed, electrically stunned and struck him with a baton before he suddenly backed up the car, knocking over a deputy.

Other deputies then shot him.

Berry was unarmed. His family claimed deputies needlessly escalated the encounter.

The district attorney's office concluded the deputies acted in self-defense.

