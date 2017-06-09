193 nations urge action to protect oceans _ with US protest

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, a plastic bottle lies among other debris washed ashore on the Indian Ocean beach in Uswetakeiyawa, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka. The 193 U.N. member nations issued an urgent call for action Friday, June 9, 2017, to reverse the decline in the health and productivity of the world's oceans - with the United States backing the action plan but rejecting its support for the Paris agreement to tackle climate change. Gemunu Amarasinghe, File AP Photo