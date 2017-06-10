Nation & World

June 10, 2017 3:08 AM

Indian official says key rebel leader dies in Myanmar

The Associated Press
GAUHATI, India

An Indian government official says the leader of a key insurgent group in India's remote northeast has died in a hospital in Myanmar.

Nagaland state police chief L.L. Doungel says S.S. Khaplang, head of the separatist National Socialist Council of Nagaland, died of renal failure Friday in Taga region, his outfit's headquarters. He was 77.

Doungel said Saturday his information was based on intelligence reports.

Khaplang called off peace talks with India two years ago and resumed his fight for an independent Naga homeland.

India blamed his group for killing 18 army soldiers in Manipur state bordering Myanmar in 2015 in the worst attack by the insurgents in two decades.

Separatist groups in the northeast accuse the Indian government of exploiting the region's rich natural resources while neglecting local development.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work 2:06

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work
Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like

View More Video

Nation & World Videos