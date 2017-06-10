Nation & World

June 10, 2017 3:31 AM

Lavrov: Russia makes efforts to resolve Qatar dispute

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russia's foreign minister has told his counterpart from Qatar that Moscow will make efforts to try to resolve the escalating crisis between Qatar and several Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain this week cut ties to Qatar, accusing the country of tolerating or even encouraging support for extremist groups, including al-Qaida's Syria branch.

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met in Moscow Saturday.

Lavrov said in opening remarks that "We maintain contacts with the majority of the participants in ongoing processes. ... Everything that Russia can do with consent, with the interest of the parties involved, we will try to undertake."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work 2:06

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work
Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like

View More Video

Nation & World Videos