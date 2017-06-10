Nation & World

June 10, 2017 9:38 AM

Ex-congresswoman seeks new trial after fraud conviction

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown is seeking a new trial after a federal jury found her guilty of using a purported charity for poor children as a personal slush fund.

The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2soG3JC) attorneys for Brown filed a motion Thursday requesting a new trial. They argued the former congresswoman's chief aide was behind the scheme to use the charity's funds for lavish parties and other personal expenses.

Brown's attorney, James Smith III, also argues prosecutors failed to prove Brown was aware of misdeeds by her former chief of staff.

Jurors found Brown guilty last month of 18 counts associated with taking money raised for the One Door for Education Foundation and lying on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms.

Brown's sentencing has not been scheduled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work 2:06

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work
Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like

View More Video

Nation & World Videos