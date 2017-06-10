Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords speaks during a commissioning ceremony for the USS Gabrielle Giffords in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The new warship named after Giffords who was wounded during a deadly 2011 shooting, has been put into active service following the ceremony. Giffords told a crowd at the ceremony she was honored the ship will carry her name and the vessel is “strong and tough, just like her crew.” The Galveston County Daily News via AP Stuart Villanueva