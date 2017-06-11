Nation & World

June 11, 2017 6:35 AM

Egypt parliament faces tumult in Saudi islands pact review

The Associated Press
CAIRO

After a raucous start, an Egyptian parliamentary committee has begun reviewing a disputed 2016 agreement to hand control over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

Sunday's meeting of the legislative and constitutional committee follows a January court ruling declaring the agreement unconstitutional and annulling it.

Speaker Ali Abdel-Al, a staunch government supporter, struggled to keep order, with committee members arguing about whether reviewing the agreement was appropriate given the court ruling.

It took nearly an hour before the meeting got under way.

Egypt's government contends the islands belonged to Saudi Arabia, which placed them in Cairo's custody in the 1950s for fear of Israeli attacks. Critics say surrendering them amounts to treason and claim it was linked to financial Saudi aid, a charge denied by authorities.

