Nation & World

June 11, 2017 8:04 AM

Thousands protest in Morocco against corruption

The Associated Press
RABAT, Morocco

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the Moroccan capital to protest against corruption and abuse of power.

The demonstration in Rabat on Sunday was one of the largest of its kind for several years.

The march was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's impoverished northern Rif region. It has been shaken by protests since the death in October of a fish vendor who was crushed by a garbage compactor while trying to save fish that officials had confiscated.

Protester Fatna Afid said: "We are here for dignity, equality, social justice."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work 2:06

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work
Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like

View More Video

Nation & World Videos