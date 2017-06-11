Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond arrives at the Treasury in Whitehall, London, after Downing Street said that Theresa May is to leave her most senior Cabinet team in place following a disastrous election which left the party short of a majority in parliament, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond arrives at the Treasury in Whitehall, London, after Downing Street said that Theresa May is to leave her most senior Cabinet team in place following a disastrous election which left the party short of a majority in parliament, Friday, June 9, 2017. PA via AP John Stillwell
Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond arrives at the Treasury in Whitehall, London, after Downing Street said that Theresa May is to leave her most senior Cabinet team in place following a disastrous election which left the party short of a majority in parliament, Friday, June 9, 2017. PA via AP John Stillwell

Nation & World

June 11, 2017 12:41 PM

UK prime minister appoints Cabinet after election drubbing

The Associated Press
LONDON

Prime Minister Theresa May has named a Cabinet to lead her Conservative minority government after last week's humbling election result. Some of the key players:

Prime Minister — Theresa May

First Secretary of State — Damian Green

Chancellor of the Exchequer (Treasury) — Philip Hammond

Chief Secretary to the Treasury — Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary — Boris Johnson

Home Secretary — Amber Rudd

Exiting the European Union — David Davis

Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor — David Lidington

Defense — Michael Fallon

Business — Greg Clark

Work and Pensions — David Gauke

Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities — Justine Greening

Health — Jeremy Hunt

Transport — Chris Grayling

International Development — Priti Patel

Communities and Local Government — Sajid Javid

Environment — Michael Gove

Culture, Media and Sport — Karen Bradley

Northern Ireland Secretary — James Brokenshire

Scotland Secretary — David Mundell

Wales Secretary — Alun Cairns

Leader of the House of Commons — Andrea Leadsom

Leader of the House of Lords — Natalie Evans

Minister of State in the Home Office — Brandon Lewis

Government Chief Whip — Gavin Williamson

Attorney General — Jeremy Wright

Conservative Party Chairman — Patrick McLoughlin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work 2:06

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work
Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like

View More Video

Nation & World Videos