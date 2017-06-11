Nation & World

June 11, 2017 11:18 PM

Pakistani PM to appear before court-appointed investigators

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

A Pakistani official says the country's prime minister will appear before a supreme court-appointed team investigating allegations against his family's offshore companies and money laundering.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said late Sunday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has received notice for the Thursday appearance.

The supreme court, after hearing petitions for months against Sharif and his family for alleged corruption, earlier this year ruled that there was not enough evidence to remove Sharif from office but ordered an investigation team to look further into the allegations.

The team has already questioned the prime minister's sons several times.

Opposition parties demanded Sharif's removal from office after his children were named in the so-called Panama Papers for owning off-shore properties and companies.

