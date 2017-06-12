Nation & World

June 12, 2017 2:09 AM

Polish minister hails planned Trump visit as gov't success

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's defense minister is hailing an upcoming visit by U.S. President Donald Trump as an "enormous event" and a success of his conservative government.

The White House said Friday that Trump will visit Poland on July 6 before he joins the Group of 20 summit in Germany. It said the visit to Poland is meant to reaffirm America's "steadfast commitment to one of our closest European allies."

Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said late Sunday the upcoming visit, which Poland had sought, "is an enormous event showing how much Poland's place in geopolitics and world politics has changed" under his party, Law and Justice, which took power in 2015.

The nationalist party shares Trump's opposition to Muslims migrants and, like the U.S. leader, talks of restoring national greatness.

