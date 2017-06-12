Nation & World

Indiana governor names Judge Goff to state Supreme Court

Gov. Eric Holcomb has named Wabash County Judge Christopher Goff to the state Supreme Court, completing the remake of the five-member court since 2010.

Holcomb announced Goff as his choice Monday from among three finalists chosen by Indiana's Judicial Nominating Commission for the vacancy created by Justice Robert Rucker's retirement.

The two other finalists were Boone County Judge Matthew Kincaid and Clark County Judge Vicki Carmichael.

Goff will replace Rucker, who retired in May after 18 years on the court. Rucker became only the court's second black justice when he was named to the bench in 1999 by Democratic Gov. Frank O'Bannon.

All five of the court's justices have now been appointed since 2010 by Republican governors and all of them are white.

